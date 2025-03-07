Bihar Board Class 12 Results 2025: When, Where And How To Check

Bihar Class 12 Results 2025: The Bihar Board Intermediate exams have concluded, and the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has also released the answer key. Students who appeared for the examination were allowed to raise objections against the answer key until March 5. BSEB Chairman Anand Kishore recently announced that the Class 12 exam results for 2025 would be declared in the last week of March. The Intermediate exams were conducted from February 1 to 15 in two shifts, from 9.30am to 2pm.

In a social media post on X (formerly Twitter) on February 28, the board informed students that in the intermediate annual examination 2025 for Arts, Science, Commerce, and Vocational courses, 50% of the total marks in all theoretical subjects consisted of objective questions. Candidates were required to use OMR (Optical Mark Reader) answer sheets for all subjects.

"To evaluate the responses provided by the candidates, a team of subject experts appointed by the board has prepared the answer keys for all subjects. These answer keys are available on the board's official website at http://objection.biharboardonline.com," the official notice read.

"If any individual (including candidates) has any objections regarding the answer key for the objective questions uploaded on the board's website, they may register their objections by 5:00 pm on March 5, 2025. Objections can be submitted through the 'Register objection regarding Answer Key Inter Exam 2025' link on the official website objection.biharboardonline.com or at biharboardonline.com. Objections submitted through any means after the specified date will not be considered," the notice further added.

On the result day, the board will hold a press conference to formally announce the results, including the names of the toppers, pass percentages, and other key details. Once the press conference concludes, the result link will be activated on the board's official website, allowing students to check their results by entering the required details.

Approximately 12.92 lakh students appeared for the Class 12 exams at 1,677 centres across Bihar. Among the 12,92,313 registered students, 6,41,847 were girls, and 6,50,466 were boys.

Students must score at least 33% in each theory subject and 40% in practicals to pass. Those who score less than 33% in more than two subjects will not pass.

In 2024, 12,91,684 students took the exam, achieving an overall pass percentage of 87.21%. The science stream recorded a pass percentage of 87.80%, commerce students achieved 94.88%, and the arts stream registered 86.15%.

Last year, the Bihar Board Class 12 exams concluded on February 12, and the results were announced 40 days later, on March 23. Similarly, in 2023, the exams began on February 11, and the results were declared on March 21, marking a 38-day gap.

How To Check BSEB Class 12 Result 2025

Visit the BSEB's official website, biharboardonline.com.

On the homepage, click on the 'Class 12' or 'Intermediate Result' link.

Provide the required credentials, such as your roll number and roll code.

Submit the information to access your result.

Download the result and take a printout for future reference.

How To Check Bihar Board Exam Results On NDTV's Results page?

NDTV has launched a special page to help all the students who wrote the Bihar board exams this year.

Steps to check the results:

Visit the page to check the result.

A tab will specify the results for Class 10 and Class 12.

Enter your roll number in the provided space along with other details.

Once the correct details are entered, the Class 12 result will be displayed on the screen



For the latest updates on the BSEB Intermediate results, students should regularly visit the board's official website and follow its social media channels.