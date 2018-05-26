Bihar Board Result 2018: Update On BSEB Inter Result Date, Time

The result for Bihar Board Matric students will be announced on June 20, 2018.
Almost 12 lakh students appeared for the Bihar Board Intermediate exam and more than 17 lakh students appeared for the matric exam.
In 2017, the result for intermediate students was announced on May 30. Last year, the performance of students in intermediate exam was very poor with only 30.11 pass percent in Science stream and 37 pass percent in Arts stream. The scenario was a little better for Commerce stream in which 73.76 per cent students passed.
The delay in result declaration is due to various factors. The board has been in the process of evaluating the answer sheets of students since March. This year the board introduced special answer sheets with digital coding and OMR sheets for the objective questions. Upon contacting the board, an official had told NDTV that the decoding process was taking time and hence the result was delayed.
The board recently also released the marking scheme and qualification criteria for the intermediate and matric students.
