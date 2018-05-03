Bihar To Facilitate Degree Admissions Through An Online System Degree college admission in Bihar will be facilitated through an online system from the upcoming session.

The degree admission in Bihar will now be facilitated through an online system. In a notice issued to all the principals of all recognized degree colleges, the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB), Patna has informed that from the upcoming academic session admission to degree courses for students who qualify in the Bihar Board Intermediate exam, will be done online. It will be a one window system where students would be able to apply to different colleges in on eplace.



Till now, students who appeared in Bihar Board Intermediate exams had to apply to each degree college separately which not only cost more money but was also an additional hassle to students in terms of amount of work to be done. The admission process was also not transparent earlier which was unfair to meritorious students and those who came from an economically weak background.



Keeping the welfare of students in mind, the state government has decided to implement online registration system for admission to degree colleges.



BSEB has activated the link for Online Facilitation System for Students (OFSS) on its official website, where currently the principals of each degree college have to upload required data including Subject Information (degree), Facility information, Last year application fee, prospectus cost etc. The information should be provided latest by May 10, 2018.



