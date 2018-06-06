Bihar Board 12th Result 2018 Declared; 45% Students Pass In Science, 82% In Commerce Bihar Board 12th result declared at biharboard.ac.in.

Share EMAIL PRINT Students heave sigh of relief,Bihar Board finally declared 12th result today New Delhi: Bihar Board 12th result has been declared. The result will be available on the official website for students to check shortly. Students can check their results using their examination roll number. Board toppers will be felicitated by the government. According to sources, the pass percentage for Science stream is 45% and for Commerce stream is 82%. 42% students have passed in Arts stream.



How to check Bihar Board 12th Result 2018?



Step one: Go to official Bihar Board website: www.biharboard.ac.in.



Step two: Click on the result link.



Step three: Enter the required details.



Step four: Submit and view your result.



Bihar Government has also announced scholarship scheme for class 12th toppers. Top 5 students will be awarded Rs. 1500 per month for the duration of their graduation degree. The scholarship duration will be determined by the course a student pursues in graduation.



Other than the scholarship scheme, the government will also be awarding a cash prize of 1 lakh, a laptop, and a kindle e-reader to the first topper. Second and third topper will be given Rs. 75,000 and Rs. 50,000 respectively along with a laptop. Fourth and fifth toppers will be awarded cash prize of Rs. 15,000 and a laptop.



This year BSEB took several measures to avoid any malpractice during and after the exam. To avoid the controversies surrounding the toppers, the board also did individual physical verification of students included in the merit list.



Click here for more





Bihar Board 12th result has been declared. The result will be available on the official website for students to check shortly. Students can check their results using their examination roll number. Board toppers will be felicitated by the government. According to sources, the pass percentage for Science stream is 45% and for Commerce stream is 82%. 42% students have passed in Arts stream.Step one: Go to official Bihar Board website: www.biharboard.ac.in.Step two: Click on the result link.Step three: Enter the required details.Step four: Submit and view your result.Bihar Government has also announced scholarship scheme for class 12th toppers. Top 5 students will be awarded Rs. 1500 per month for the duration of their graduation degree. The scholarship duration will be determined by the course a student pursues in graduation.Other than the scholarship scheme, the government will also be awarding a cash prize of 1 lakh, a laptop, and a kindle e-reader to the first topper. Second and third topper will be given Rs. 75,000 and Rs. 50,000 respectively along with a laptop. Fourth and fifth toppers will be awarded cash prize of Rs. 15,000 and a laptop. This year BSEB took several measures to avoid any malpractice during and after the exam. To avoid the controversies surrounding the toppers, the board also did individual physical verification of students included in the merit list.Click here for more Education News NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter