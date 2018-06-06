BSEB Inter Result Soon @ Biharboard.ac.in; Know Where To Check, How To Check Bihar Board 12th Arts, Science, Commerce Results

Read: Bihar Board 12th Result 2018 Soon @ Biharboard.ac.in: Live Updates
Bihar Board 12th Result 2018: All You Need To Know
BSEB Inter Result Soon @ Biharboard.ac.in
Here are the details on everything you need to know about BSEB Inter results 2018:
Bihar Board 12th Result 2018: When to check
According to reports, the Bihar Board Inter results will be released today (June 6, 2018) at 4.00 pm.
Bihar Board 12th Result 2018: Where to check
The Bihar Board Intermediate results will be released on the official website of BSEB, biharboard.ac.in.
Bihar Board 12th Result 2018: How to check
The Bihar Board 12th results can be accessed following these steps:
Step One : Visit the official website of BSEB, biharboard.ac.in
Step Two : Click on the Intermediate results link given on the homepage
Step Three : You will be directed to a third party website, hosted by Indiaresults.com, there, click on your streams, which are given like this:
Intermediate Examination (ARTS) Result 2018
Intermediate Examination (Commerce Stream) Result 2018
Intermediate Examination (Science Stream) Result 2018
Step Four : Enter your BSEB Intermediate examination registration details there
Step Five : Submit the details you have entered
Step Six : On next page, check your BSEB 12th results.
The candidates who have appeared for the Bihar Board exams may log on directly to indiaresults.com and access their results directly from the third party website. On indiaresults portal, to access your results, follow the steps from two given above.
The candidates who are waiting for the Bihar Board Class 10 results are expected on third week of June.
All the best from NDTV Education Team!
