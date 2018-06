BSEB Inter Result Soon @ Biharboard.ac.in; Know Where To Check, How To Check Bihar Board 12th Arts, Science, Commerce Results

The Bihar Board 12th results will be released on the official website, biharboard.ac.in.

Bihar Board 12th Result 2018: All You Need To Know

According to reports, the Bihar Board Inter results will be released today (June 6, 2018) at 4.00 pm.The Bihar Board Intermediate results will be released on the official website of BSEB, biharboard.ac.in.The Bihar Board 12th results can be accessed following these steps:Step One : Visit the official website of BSEB, biharboard.ac.inStep Two : Click on the Intermediate results link given on the homepageStep Three : You will be directed to a third party website, hosted by Indiaresults.com, there, click on your streams, which are given like this:Intermediate Examination (ARTS) Result 2018Intermediate Examination (Commerce Stream) Result 2018Intermediate Examination (Science Stream) Result 2018Step Four : Enter your BSEB Intermediate examination registration details thereStep Five : Submit the details you have enteredStep Six : On next page, check your BSEB 12th results.The candidates who have appeared for the Bihar Board exams may log on directly to indiaresults.com and access their results directly from the third party website. On indiaresults portal, to access your results, follow the steps from two given above.The candidates who are waiting for the Bihar Board Class 10 results are expected on third week of June. All the best from NDTV Education Team!