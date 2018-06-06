Bihar Board 12th Result 2018: Know How To Check Intermediate Science Results The Bihar Board result will be available on the board's official website -- www.biharboard.ac.in -- and students can check the same using their examination roll number.

Share EMAIL PRINT Bihar Board 12th Science Results To Be Released @ Biharboard.ac.in; Check Now Bihar Board 12th Result 2018: Bihar Board result for Intermediate Science stream students will be released soon. The Bihar Board 12th Science result will be available on the board's official website -- www.biharboard.ac.in -- and students can check the same using their examination roll number. The result for Bihar Board Intermediate exam will be hosted by India Results which is the official results partner for Bihar Board. Students can follow the steps given below to check their result.



Follow these steps to check your results:



Step one: Go to Bihar Board official website: www.biharboard.ac.in.



Step two: Click on the result link.



Step three: Click on Science stream result link.



Step four: Enter the required details.



Step five: Click on submit and view your result.



Last year the pass percentage of Science stream students in Bihar was very poor with only 30.11% passing in the examination. The board, to avoid, a similar debacle this year introduced major changes in the exam pattern which included 50% objective questions in the question paper. The exam was conducted in February this year.



Click here for more





