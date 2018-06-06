Bihar Board 12th Result 2018: Know How To Check Intermediate Science Results

BSEB Inter Result @ Biharboard.ac.in; Know Where To Check, How To Check Bihar Board 12th Arts, Science, Commerce Results
Bihar Board 12th Result 2018: How to check Bihar Board 12th Science Result 2018?
Bihar Board 12th Science Results Will Be Released @ Biharboard.ac.in; Check Now
Follow these steps to check your results:
Step one: Go to Bihar Board official website: www.biharboard.ac.in.
Step two: Click on the result link.
Step three: Click on Science stream result link.
Step four: Enter the required details.
Step five: Click on submit and view your result.
CommentsLast year the pass percentage of Science stream students in Bihar was very poor with only 30.11% passing in the examination. The board, to avoid, a similar debacle this year introduced major changes in the exam pattern which included 50% objective questions in the question paper. The exam was conducted in February this year.
Click here for more Education News