BSEB 12th Compartment Result 2018: Download Your Bihar Board Result From This Website

The BSEB Compartment result 2018 can be accessed from the website www.bsebssresult.com/bseb.

Education | | Updated: August 26, 2018 15:40 IST
BSEB 12th Compartment Result 2018: Bihar Board of Secondary Education or BSEB has released the Bihar Board 12th Compartmental examination results today. The BSEB Compartment results can be accessed from the website www.bsebssresult.com/bseb. Other websites, which were reportedly hosting the Bihar Board Intermediate Compartmental exam results are not responding right now. The students who have appeared for the exam in July this year may follow the steps given here to access the results from the website www.bsebssresult.com/bseb.

BSEB 12th compartment result 2018: How to check

Follow these steps to check your BSEB Intermediate Compartment result 2018:

Step 1: Go to the official website of Bihar Board results, www.bsebssresult.com/bseb

Step 2: Click on the BSEB 12th compartmental results link given on the homepage

Step 3: Enter your roll code and roll number, then the captcha given on next page

Step 4: Click on submit and check your results shown on the next page


BSEB Intermediate Compartmental Result 2018: List of results announced today

Bihar Board has announced the following results today:

1. BSEB Intermediate Compartmental Examination (Arts Stream) Result 2018

2. BSEB Intermediate Compartmental Examination (Commerce Stream) Result 2018

3. Intermediate Compartmental Examination (Science Stream) Result 2018

4. Intermediate Compartmental Examination (Vocational Stream) Result 2018 

