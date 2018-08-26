Bihar Board Compartment Result 2018: BSEB 12th Compartmental Results Declared @ Bsebssresult.com/bseb

Bihar Board Compartmental Result 2018 Released At Bsebssresult.com/bseb, Biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

BSEB Compartmental Result 2018: Bihar Board has published the Bihar Board Class 12 or intermediate compartment result 2018 today. The BSEB Inter compartment results can be accessed from the official websites of the board, bsebssresult.com/bseb and biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. BSEB has released the results of all three streams and vocational on the websites mentioned above. Bihar Board 12th general results for the exams held in March were published in June first week. Out of the total 12,07,978 candidates appeared, 6,31,241 students passed the BSEB 12th exam with a 52.95% pass percentage. NEET topper Kalpana Kumari topped the Science stream in the Bihar Board Intermediate then.

This year, more than 1.5 lakh students appeared in the BSEB Class 12 compartmental exam conducted in July.

The board had uploaded the Bihar Board Intermediate compartmental answer keys on the official website of on August 5. Students were allowed to submit their objections through the official website till August 8.

BSEB 12th compartment result: How to check

Follow these steps to check your Bihar Board Intermediate Compartment result 2018:

Step One : Go to the official website of Bihar Board, www.bsebssresult.com/bseb

Step Two : Click on the BSEB 12th compartmental result as given below:

1. Intermediate Compartmental Examination (Arts Stream) Result 2018

2 Intermediate Compartmental Examination (Commerce Stream) Result 2018

3. Intermediate Compartmental Examination (Science Stream) Result 2018

4. Intermediate Compartmental Examination (Vocational Stream) Result 2018

Step three : Enter your roll number

Step four : Click on submit and check your results shown on the next page

The result for Bihar Board Intermediate Compartment exam results released on the board's new website, which is biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. As happened in the general results, the results can also be expected on http://bsebssresult.com/bseb/.

