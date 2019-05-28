Bihar Board Releases Intermediate Compartmental, Special Exam Result

Bihar Board has released compartmental and special exam result for intermediate students.

Education | | Updated: May 28, 2019 14:15 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Bihar Board Releases Intermediate Compartmental, Special Exam Result

Bihar Compartmental result released for intermediate students


Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released the result for Intermediate Compartmental cum special exam result on the official website. Students who appeared in the compartmental cum special exam can check their result from the board's official website. Students would need their roll number and roll code in order to view and download their marks.

Bihar Board Inter Compartmental Result 2019: How To Check?

Step one: Go to official website for intermediate result: https://www.bsebinteredu.in.

Step two: Click on the result link. You can click on any of the two result links provided.

Step three: Enter your roll code and roll number.

Step four: Submit and view your result.

Bihar Board Compartmental Result Link 1

Bihar Board Compartmental Result Link 2

Bihar Board intermediate result was released on March 30, 2019. This year 79.76 per cent students passed. The pass percentage in Commerce stream was 93.02 per cent, in Arts stream pass percentage was 76.53 per cent, and in Science stream pass percentage was 81.20 per cent.

The board implemented marks moderation policy this year which resulted in Bihar board toppers scoring above 90 per cent marks.

Click here for more Education News

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

BSEBbihar boardboard result

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
JharkhandRahul GandhiJapanShashi TharoorNaveen PatnaikKeralaMount EverestLive NewsWorld Cup 2019World Cup ScheduleRedmi K20 ProOppo RenoMi Super Sale

................................ Advertisement ................................