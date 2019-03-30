Bihar Board Toppers Score Above 90 Per Cent After Moderation Policy

Bihar Board 12th result was released today at BSEB office in Patna

Bihar Board has released the result for class 12 board exams which concluded on February 16. The evaluation process began on March 2 and the board managed to evaluate, prepare and announce the result within 28 days. Bihar Board Chairman Anand Kishor, in a press conference organized to announce 12th result, informed that this is the first time that result is being released in such a short time and in March.

Addressing the reporters present, Mr. Kishor said that the board implemented several changes this year to ensure that the results were released on time. Last year, Bihar board was the last to release board exam result which ultimately led to students missing out on admission deadlines for several universities.

He applauded the efforts of the IT team which developed the software enabling real time marks entry. He said that earlier it took days to process results but this time marks were being uploaded on the software at the end of every day of evaluation which eventually led to result declaration in such a short time.

This year all the answer sheets were bar-coded which, Mr. Kishor said, was a major factor in preparing results effectively and quickly.

Addressing the gathering he also highlighted the changes the board implemented to the exam pattern to make it more student-friendly. It was the second year of the board implementing 50% objective questions. Apart from the objective questions, this year the board also provided internal options in all subjective questions.

This year the board also implemented moderation policy. The moderation policy was implemented after considering the matter of Bihar Board toppers scoring lesser than other board toppers. Mr. Kishor said that last year even the state topper in Science stream, Kalpana Kumari who was also All India NEET topper, scored less than 87% marks.

So, keeping this in mind, the board implemented its moderation policy resulting in all three toppers in all three streams scoring more than 90% marks this year.

The state toppers in Science stream have scored 94.6% marks and those in Arts and Commerce streams have scored 92.6% and 94.4% marks respectively.

