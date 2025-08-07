HPBOSE Class 10, 12 Supplementary Result 2025 To Be Out Soon, Direct Link Here

HPBOSE Class 10, 12 Supplementary Result 2025: The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) is expected to declare the HPBOSE Supplementary Result 2025 for both Class 10 and Class 12 students shortly. Once released, candidates can access their results on the official board website at hpbose.org by entering their roll number.

The supplementary or compartment exams provide a second chance for students who did not clear one or more subjects in the regular board exams. The HP Board Class 10 and 12 compartment results 2025 will display subject-wise marks, result status, and other relevant details.

Where to Check HPBOSE 10th, 12th Supplementary Result 2025

Students will be able to check their results through the following official websites:

• hpbose.org

• hpresults.nic.in

In addition to the websites, the supplementary results may also be available via DigiLocker and SMS. Students can also collect their official marksheets from their respective schools after the results are published online.

Steps to Download HPBOSE Compartment Result 2025 for Class 10 and 12

Follow these steps to access your HP Board supplementary result:

Visit the official website of HPBOSE: hpbose.org

Click on the "Results" tab available on the homepage

Choose the relevant link for Class 10 or Class 12 supplementary result 2025

Enter your roll number in the login window

Click on "Search" or "Submit" to view your result

Your marksheet will be displayed on the screen

Download and save a copy for future reference

Details Mentioned on HPBOSE Supplementary Marksheet 2025

The digital scorecard will likely include the following details:

• Student's Name

• Roll Number

• Class and Stream (for Class 12)

• Subject-wise Marks

• Total Marks

• Result Status (Pass/Fail)

• Remarks, if any

Students are advised to carefully verify all the information on the scorecard. Any discrepancy should be reported to the school authorities immediately.

What's Next After HP Board Supplementary Result 2025

Once the results are out, students who have passed the compartment exams will be eligible to move forward with their academic or career plans-whether it's applying for higher education or professional courses. Those who still need improvement can consult their schools or board helplines for guidance on the next steps.



