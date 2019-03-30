Bihar Board To Announce 12th Commerce Result Today

Bihar Board result for class 12th Commerce stream will be released today

Bihar Board Result 2019: Bihar Board will be declaring the 12th or intermediate board exam result for Commerce stream students today. The quick and early result has been welcome news for Bihar Board students who earlier often missed admission deadlines because of delay in board results. In 2018, the exam concluded in February but result was declared on June 6.

Bihar Board 12th Result For Commerce: How To Check?

Step 1: Go to Bihar Board official website: www.biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in or www.bsebinteredu.in

Step 2: Click on the result link.

Step 3: Click on Commerce stream result link.

Step 4: Enter the required details.

Step 5: Click on submit and view your result.

The pass percentage in Commerce stream last year was 91.32%. The pass percentage, this year, is also expected to be better than previous years.

The board will also be releasing Science stream result and Arts stream result for class 12 students today on its official website.

The Bihar Board 12th result will be announced by the Board Chairman Anand Kishor at the board office in Patna.

Last year, the overall pass percentage in the Bihar Board class 12 exam was 52.95%. Nidhi Sinha, from RDS College, Muzaffarpur was the state topper in Commerce stream with 434 marks.

