Bihar Board Class 12th (Inter) Result Today

Bihar Board 12th Result 2019: Live Updates

Bihar Board 12th result is expected today. Sources confirmed to NDTV that the Board officials will release BSEB Class 12 results tomorrow at the Board headquarters. More than 13 lakh students took the Bihar Board class 12 exam which was held in February. Students can check the Bihar board result as and when it is released. The Bihar School Examination Board or the BSEB will release the 12th result on its new website which is biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. The board will announce the result for all the three streams- Arts, Science and Commerce.

Bihar Board 12th Result: Know How To Check

March 30, 7.34 am: Bihar Board inter result will be announced at 1 pm as per the information given by the Board.

March 30, 7.24 am: As of now the official website of the Board is not responding.

In 2018, though the exams were concluded in February, the board kept on hitting snags and the board result for both inter and matric exams was released in June. First the teacher-evaluators faced problem in evaluating OMR sheets since students had filled information in wrong columns. Then there was a delay in marks entry and finally more than 40,000 mathematics copies for class 10 went missing.

Last year the overall pass percentage was 52.95%. A total of 12,07,978 students took the exam last year.

