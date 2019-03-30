Bihar Board Prepares Inter Result In A Record Time Of 44 Days: Highlights

Bihar board 12th result is expected on the official website at 1 pm today.

The Bihar inter results are coming today. Bihar School Examination Board or the BSEB will release the 12th result on its official websites for the students to download. The online mark statement will carry the subject wise marks and overall result of the student. To download the Bihar Board result students need to use their exam roll number and date of birth as login credentials. The official website may slow down immediately after the result is declared. The official portal will have separate result links for science, commerce and arts subjects.

Bihar Board 12th Result: Live Update

Bihar Board 12th Result: Highlights

This year more than 13 lakh candidates took the Bihar Board class 12 exam.

Along with the inter exam, a total of 16,60,609 students appeared for the matric exams at 1,418 centres across the state

This year, the Bihar School Examination Board will announce the result 44 days after the inter exam.

Contrary to the ongoing searches on biharboard.ac.in, the inter results will be released on bsebssresult.com/bseb and biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in/inter-result

and This year the Board continued with the OMR pattern, where 50% of the questions were objective in nature.

The Board had released model question papers for the intermediate exam in November 2018.

Last year the inter results were declared on June 6.

Last year 12,07,978 students took the inter exam and the pass percentage was 52.95%.

Click here for more Education News

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.