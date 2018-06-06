NEET 2018 Topper Kalpana Kumari Ranks First In Bihar Board Class 12 Science Exam NEET 2018 topper Kalpana Kumari is ranked first in the Bihar Board Class 12 Science stream results declared today.

NEET 2018 Topper Kalpana Kumari Ranks First In Bihar Board Class 12 Science Exam New Delhi: NEET 2018 topper Kalpana Kumari is ranked first in the



In NEET entrance exam, Kalpana secured 99.99 percentile with 691 marks of 720. She scored 171 of 180 marks in Physics, 160 of 180 in Chemistry and 360 of 360 in Biology.



Kalpana, a resident of Shivhar district in Bihar, decided to come to Delhi to prepare for the NEET exams.



Talking to NDTV, Kalpana said that she has always been hardworking and used to study for 12-13 hours a day to prepare for NEET.



Sharing her NEET success mantra to NDTV, Kalpana said, "I studied NCERT books and coaching material carefully. I also appeared for several mock tests." Mock tests, she said, are extremely important. She feels that students must keep give mock tests to gauge their performance from time to time, this would help them not make the same mistakes again.



The pass percentage for Science stream is 44.71% and for Commerce stream is 91.32%. 61.32% students have passed in Arts stream.



In Commerce stream, Nidhi Sinha, from RDS College, Muzaffarpur is the state topper with 434 marks.



Bihar Government has already announced scholarship scheme for class 12th toppers.



Top 5 students will be awarded Rs. 1500 per month for the duration of their graduation degree. The scholarship duration will be determined by the course a student pursues in graduation.



Other than the scholarship scheme, the government will also be awarding a cash prize of 1 lakh, a laptop, and a kindle e-reader to the first topper. Second and third topper will be given Rs. 75,000 and Rs. 50,000 respectively along with a laptop. Fourth and fifth toppers will be awarded cash prize of Rs. 15,000 and a laptop.



The results will be announced online soon on the official website of Bihar Board of Secondary Education, biharboard.nic.in.



