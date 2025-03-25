Bihar Board Class 12th Results: Auto Driver's Daughter Secures Top Rank In Commerce

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has announced the Class 12 results for 2025. Raushani Kumari, the daughter of an auto driver, has secured the top position in the Commerce stream. She scored 95% marks, showcasing an inspiring journey of perseverance and dedication.

Raushani attended Kashipur Chakbibi School for her primary education, completed her matriculation at Chandpura High School, and pursued her intermediate studies at Jamunilal College, Hajipur.

Speaking about her journey, she said: "Everyone wants to become something, but financial circumstances often dictate our choices. My family's financial condition is not good-my father is an auto driver. You know the struggles of an auto driver. For us, even having one meal a day is enough."

"Sometimes, I faced financial difficulties during my studies. I told my coaching teacher that I couldn't afford the fees. In response, he allowed me to work for an hour at his computer coaching center, where I earned Rs 500. That's how I managed to pay my coaching fees," she added.

Talking about her future, she said: "Initially, I considered pursuing Chartered Accountancy (CA) because of its promising career prospects. However, I realized that CA requires a significant financial investment. So, I decided to study Computer Science (CS) instead."

Raushani's father, Sudhir Kumar, shared his happiness: "Even when Raushani was very young, her dedication to studies made it clear that she would achieve something big one day."

Meanwhile, in the Science stream, Priya Jaiswal secured the top position, while Ankita Kumari and Shakib Sah emerged as joint toppers in the Arts stream.

This year, 5,05,884 students passed out of 6,11,365 who took the BSEB Inter Exams 2025, with 1,05,481 failing, resulting in a pass percentage of 86.56%. Compared to last year's pass percentage of 87.21%, the success rate has seen a slight decline.