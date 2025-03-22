Bihar Board 10th, 12th Result 2025: When, Where And How To Check

The Bihar Board Class 12 (intermediate) exam results are expected to be declared soon, followed by the announcement of Class 10 results. The intermediate exams were held between February 1 to 15 while matric (Class 10) exams were conducted between February 17 and 25. Students can check their scores on the official websites, secondary.biharboardonline.com, results.biharboardonline.com. The board will also provide key updates through a press conference and its social media channels.

Bihar Board 12th Result 2025: Expected Release Date

The School Examination Board (BSEB) is likely to release the Class 12 results in March, as per past trends. BSEB Chairman Anand Kishore also announced that the Class 12 exam results for 2025 would be declared in the last week of March.

The results for Science, Arts, and Commerce streams will be announced simultaneously. Once declared, students can access their results by entering their roll number and date of birth on the official website.

How To Check Bihar Board Result 2025

Visit biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

Click on the 'Inter Result 2025' link on the homepage.

Enter your roll number and date of birth in the required fields.

Submit the details to view the result.

Download and print a copy for future reference.

Bihar Board Topper List 2025

Along with the results, BSEB Chairman Anand Kishor will release the list of top-performing students across all streams.

Bihar Board 12th Result 2025: Bihar Board Passing Criteria

Students must score at least 33% in each theory subject and 40% in practicals to pass. Those who score less than 33% in more than two subjects will not pass.



Bihar Board 10th Result 2025: Expected Announcement

The BSEB is expected to announce the Class 10 results in early April. However, an official confirmation regarding the exact date is awaited.

Official Websites To Check Bihar Board Results

biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

results.biharboardonline.com

biharboardonline.com

secondary.biharboardonline.com

For the past six years, the BSEB has been among the fastest boards in India to announce results. Last year, the results were released within 21 days of the exam's completion.