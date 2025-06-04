Jharkhand Board Class 12 Result 2025 For Arts Stream To Be Out Tomorrow At 2 pm: Here's How To Check

JAC Class 12 Result 2025: The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) is set to declare the Class 12 results for the Arts stream on June 5, 2025, at 2 pm. The official result link will be activated on the JAC website, jacresults.com, and on DigiLocker.

The JAC Class 12 board exams were conducted from February 11 to March 4, 2025. As per the official notice, the result announcement is only for Arts stream students.

The results for the Science and Commerce streams were already announced last week. The Science stream result stood at 79.26%, marking a 7% increase from last year, while the Commerce stream result was 91.2%, showing a 2% rise. Notably, Latehar district topped in both streams, and girls outperformed boys in both.

How To Check JAC 12th Result 2025:

Students can follow these steps to check their results:

Visit the official website - jacresults.com

Click on the link titled "JAC 12th Arts Result 2025"

Enter your roll number and other login credentials

View your result displayed on the screen

Download and take a printout for future reference

JAC 12th Result 2025 LIVE: How To Check Scorecards Through DigiLocker

Students can also access their digital marksheets through DigiLocker by following these steps:

Visit digilocker.gov.in

On the homepage, click on "Jharkhand Board 12th Result 2025"

Select Class 12

Enter your School Code, Roll Number, and the 6-digit Security PIN provided by your school

Click on "Next" and enter the OTP sent to your registered mobile number

After successful verification, your account will be activated

Access the DigiLocker dashboard and find your result in the "Documents" section

If already registered, students can directly log in to view their results.

Jharkhand Board Class 12 Result 2025: Passing Criteria

To pass the JAC Class 12 exams, students must score:

At least 23 out of 70 marks in each subject

At least 33 out of 100 marks in aggregate

Jharkhand Board Class 12 Result 2025: Compartment & Improvement Exams

Students who fail in one or two subjects can apply for compartment exams

Improvement exams will be available for students wishing to improve their marks

Jharkhand Board Class 12 Result 2025: Previous Year's Pass Percentage (2024)

Arts: 93.7%