Jharkhand Class 12 Result 2025: Latehar District Tops With 100 Per Cent In Commerce

Latehar District Tops With 100 Per Cent In Commerce The JAC Class 12 board exams were conducted from February 11 to March 4, 2025. The Arts stream result is yet to be announced by the Jharkhand Academic Council.

Jharkhand Class 12 Result 2025: The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) declared the Class 12 results for Commerce and Science streams today. Latehar district has secured the top positions in both the Science and Commerce streams. Students can check their result on the official website, jacresults.com and DigiLocker.

Jharkhand Class 12 Result 2025: How To Download Your Result?

Visit the official website - jacresults.com.

Click on the link titled 'JAC 12th Result 2025' .

Enter your roll number and other login credentials.

Your result displayed on the screen.

Download and take a printout for future reference.

Jharkhand Class 12 Result 2025: Result Key Highlights

Students from Science stream recorded a passing percentage of 79.26 per cent this year, a 7 per cent increase from last year.

With a two per cent increase from last year, Commerce students achieved a passing percentage of 91.20 per cent.

Jharkhand Class 12 Result 2025: Latehar Tops With 100 Per Cent

Latehar district has topped the JAC Class 12 results for both Commerce and Science stream by securing 100 per cent passing percentage in Commerce and 88.02 per cent in Science.

Commerce students from Godda district achieved the lowest passing percentage of 84.66 per cent while Science stream students from Khunti achieved the lowest passing percentage of 60.91 per cent.

The Arts stream result is yet to be announced by the Jharkhand Academic Council. Students can stay updated regarding the same by regularly visiting the official website of JAC, jacresults.com.

Students who fail in one or two subjects will be eligible to apply for compartment exams. Improvement exams will also be held for those who wish to enhance their scores.