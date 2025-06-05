Jharkhand Class 12 Arts Result: Check Last Five-Year Result Trend

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. A 2.46 per cent increase was seen in this year's passing percentage of 95.62 per cent A total of 1,07,687 students secured first division A total of 2,27,222 students appeared for the Class 12 2025 Arts examination

Jharkhand Class 12 Arts Result 2025: The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) declared the Class 12 Arts result 2025 today with an overall pass percentage of 95.62 per cent - a 2.46 per cent increase from last year. Students can check their result on the official website, jacresults.com and on DigiLocker also.

Jharkhand Class 12 Result 2025: Improvement In Pass Percentage

A total of 2,21,855 students had appeared for the Class 12 Arts examination last year and 2,06,685 students had cleared the examination, which equals to a pass percentage of 93.16 per cent.

A 2.46 per cent increase was seen in this year's passing percentage of 95.62 per cent as compared to last year. A total of 2,27,222 students appeared for the Class 12 2025 Arts examination and of them, 2,17,273 passed.

Jharkhand Class 12 Result 2025: Last Five Year's Statistics

Year Total Appeared Total Passed Passing Percentage

2021 2,09,234 1,89,801 90.71 per cent

2022 1,84,425 1,79,683 97.43 per cent

2023 2,25,946 2,16,856 95.97 per cent

2024 2,21,855 2,06,685 93.16 per cent

2025 2,21,855 2,17,273 95.62 per cent

Jharkhand Class 12 Result 2025: How To Download Your Result?

Visit the official website - jacresults.com.

Click on the link titled 'JAC 12th Result 2025' .

Enter your roll number and other login credentials.

Your result displayed on the screen.

Download and take a printout for future reference.

A total of 1,07,687 students secured first division in Class 12 Arts examination this year.

The JAC Class 12 board exams were conducted from February 11 to March 4, 2025.