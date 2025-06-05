Jharkhand Board Class 12 Art Stream Result 2025 To Be Declared Today At 2PM

JAC Jharkhand Class 12 Arts Result 2025: The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) will declare the Class 12 Arts stream result today at 2 PM. Once announced, students who appeared for the exams will be able to access their scorecards on the official JAC website - jacresults.com - and on DigiLocker at results.digilocker.gov.in. According to the official release, the result will be available on both platforms starting at 2.15 PM.

Earlier, the JAC Class 12 Science and Commerce results for 2025 were released on May 31.

This year, the pass percentage in the Commerce stream improved to 91.92 per cent, up from 90.60 per cent last year.

In the Science stream, 79.26 per cent of students cleared the Class 12 exams in 2025, compared to 72.70 per cent in 2024.

In 2024, 95.97 per cent, of students passed in the Class 12 Arts stream. Out of 2,28,436 registered students, 2,19,838 passed the exam. Notably, Arts students recorded a higher overall pass percentage compared to their Science and Commerce counterparts.

What's next after the results are declared?

Re-evaluation Process: Students unsatisfied with their results can apply for re-evaluation. Detailed guidelines and application procedures will be available on the official JAC website.



Compartment Exams: For those who did not pass in one or two subjects, JAC will announce the schedule and application process for compartment exams shortly.

Original Marksheet Collection: While digital marksheets are available online, students should collect their original marksheets and certificates from their respective schools once they are distributed.