Jharkhand Board Class 12 Result 2025 To Be Out Soon, Here's Of How To Check

JAC 12th Result 2025: The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) is yet to announce the date for the declaration of the Class 12 results. However, the results are expected to be declared anytime soon. Once released, students will be able to check their results by visiting the official website - jac.jharkhand.gov.in. The results will be formally announced through a press conference, following which the result link will be activated on the official website. Along with the results, the council will also share key details such as the pass percentage, division-wise performance, merit list, and more.

The Jharkhand Class 12 board examinations were conducted from February 11 to March 4.

JAC 12th Result 2025: Steps To Download

Candidates who appeared for the Class 12 board examinations in the state can check their results by following these steps:

Visit the official result website - jacresults.com.

On the homepage, click on the link titled 'JAC 12th Result 2025'.

Enter your login credentials and submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Download and print a copy for future reference.

Passing Percentage

To pass the Class 12 exams, students must secure a minimum of 23 out of 70 marks in each subject and at least 33 out of 100 in aggregate.

Compartment And Improvement Exams

Students who fail in one or two subjects will be eligible to apply for compartment exams. Improvement exams will also be held for those who wish to enhance their scores.

Previous Year's Results Overview

In 2024, the overall pass percentages were as follows:

Science: 72.7%

Commerce: 90.60%

Arts: 93.7%

Students are advised to regularly visit the official website for the latest updates and announcements related to the JAC Class 12 results and subsequent processes.