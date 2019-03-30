Bihar Board 12th Result 2019: Know How To Check Intermediate Science Results

Bihar inter result will be released at bsebssresult.com/bseb, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

Bihar School Examination Board Chairman Anand Kishor will announce the intermediate exam result today for science, commerce, arts and vocational courses today at 1 pm. The inter results for all the streams will be released on the official website of the Board at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. There will be separate links for each stream. Science students can click on the respective link and check their result. As of now, the results of last year's board exams are available on the official website.

Live Update

The official website is not responding. Students are suggested not to panic and wait for the website to load properly. More than 13 lakh students are awaiting the Bihar inter result today.

Last year, Kalpana Kumari had topped the Bihar Inter Science board exam. She was also the national topper for the medical entrance exam, NEET. She had scored 86.8%.

Last year, the overall pass percentage in the Bihar Board class 12 exam was 52.95%.

Bihar Intermediate Science Result 2019: Know How To Check

Step one: Go to Bihar Board official website

Step two: Click on the result link for Science .

Step three: Click on Science stream result link.

Step four: Enter the required details.

Step five: Click on submit and view your result

