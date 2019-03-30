Bihar Board Result 2019: Direct Links To Check Your BSEB Inter Result

Bihar Board result 2019 for BSEB inter exams will be released on March 30

Bihar Board of Secondary Education (or as it famously known as Bihar Board or BSEB) is all set to release the Intermediate or Inter result today on the official websites of the organisation. The Bihar Board Inter result will be declared on the official websites, bsebssresult.com/bseb and biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in/inter-result. Unlike the previous years, the BSEB result for all streams - Commerce, Science and Arts - will be out today itself. The Board to avoid embarrassment after the release (as it happened two years ago when a candidate who was declared a topper found to be not aware of basic concepts of the stream she topped) it has conducted personal verification of the toppers of all streams.

As the Bihar Board Inter result time is approaching, all the official result websites have started crashing.

Bihar Board result 2019: Direct link to check your BSEB Inter result

Here are the official websites to check:

bsebssresult.com/bseb and biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in/inter-result

Bihar Board result 2019: Things to take care while searching for your result

1. The official result link will not be opening (as it is happening now) when large number of users tries to access the result portal at the same time. Be patient.

2. There are some alternative websites available which hosts Bihar Board Inter results. Try checking your results there.

3. You will be provided three separate links for checking results of all the three streams.

4. Last, but not the least, whatever may be result, sit back and think about the next step.

