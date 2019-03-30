Bihar Board Result 2019: 5 Steps To Check BSEB 12th Class Result Using Mobiles

Bihar Inter result 2019: The BSEB Class 12 result will be released on the official portals

Bihar Board result 2019: Bihar Board or Bihar Board of Secondary Education will release the BSEB Intermediate result today on the official website. The results will be released on the official portals and also on private websites affiliated with the Bihar Board. The BSEB Inter results are now being released for exams held in February. The Board will be publishing the results for all the streams today. Separate links will be provided to check results of each streams; Arts, Commerce and Science. The Bihar 12th results can be accessed online using mobiles, desktops, tabs or similar electronic devises. In this story, read about how to check your Bihar Board results using your mobile (smart) phones.

Bihar Inter Result 2019: How to check BSEB Inter results using mobiles

Bihar Board result 2019: The results will be released on the official websites of the Board

Checking your Bihar Board 12th Class result using mobile phones is really easy. Candidates who are searching for the Bihar Board 12th results using mobile phones may follow these steps to check their results:

(Before going to search your results, make sure you have a strong internet connection)

Step 1: Open your web browser (Crome, Mozilla, Opera Mini, Safari etc)

Step 2: Enter any of the website link given here on your address bar;

biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

bsebssresult.com/bseb

bsebbihar.com

bsebinteredu.in

Step 3: On home page, click on the result link

Step 4: On next page, click on your respective stream's result link.

Step 5: Enter required details, click submit and check your results

If you are checking your Bihar Board result through any private websites, enter the respective website addresses on the address bar. There is a chance that the official or private website you try to open would not be responding. In that case, try alternative websites or wait for some more time to escape from the initial response.

Click here for more Education News



Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.