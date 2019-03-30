Bihar Board Result 2019: Over 13 Lakh Students To Receive 12th Result Today

Bihar Board 12th Result 2019: Know How To Check

Bihar Board 12th Result 2019: Bihar School Examination Board will announce the 12th (inter)- Arts, Science, Commerce- results today at 1 pm. The Bihar Board 12th result will be available on the official website at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. This year the Board had started the evaluation process in March 2 and has completed it on time. This year the Bihar Board result for class 12 students is releasing 2 months earlier than it had released last year. Students can check the result using their roll number and date of birth.

Bihar Board 12th Result 2019: How To Check

Step 1: Go to Bihar Board official website: biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the result link.

Step 3: Click on your respective stream's result link.

Step 4: Enter required details.

Step 5: Click on submit and view your result.

Soon after downloading the online result copy students should check the entries.

The official website of the Board is not responding right now.

Last year, the Bihar Board 12th Class results were released in June first week.

