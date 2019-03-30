Bihar Board Inter Result 2019: Here's How To Check Your BSEB Arts Results

Bihar Board result 2019: The Arts stream results with other streams will be released today

BSEB Arts result 2019: Bihar Board will declare the Intermediate Arts stream result today on its official websites. The Bihar of Board of Secondary Education or BSEB, will release the Inter results or 12th Class results of all streams today afternoon at 1.00 pm from the headquarters of the Board. Looking at the trends from last two years, the pass percentage of the Bihar Arts stream students is expected to be improved this year also. While in 2017, 37% students had passed in arts stream, in 2018, 61.32% students had qualified for the higher studies in Arts stream.

Bihar Board 12th Arts stream result 2018: How to check

Follow these steps to check your Bihar Board results from the official website:

Step 1: Go to official Bihar Board website; biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the result tab.

Step 3: Click on the Bihar Board Intermediate Arts result link.

Step 4: Enter the required details.

Step 5: Submit and view your result.

As it happens with every major exam results when large number of candidates try to access to the result website at the same time, the Bihar Board result website is not responding right now. Students are advised to have patience

This year the board had introduced measures to avoid any controversies surrounding the toppers and claims of any malpractice during and after the board exams.

The top 5 students of the board exam this year will be given a monthly scholarship of Rs. 1500 for pursuing their graduation degree. Apart form this the top 5 students will also be awarded a cash prize and a laptop.

