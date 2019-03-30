Bihar Board Releases 12th Result; 79.76% Students Pass

Bihar Board 12th result has been released for 13 lakh students

Bihar Board Result 2019:Bihar Board result for 12th students has been declared. The Bihar Board 12th result was announced by the board's chairman Anand Kishor at BSEB office in Patna. This year the board prepared the result in record time of 28 days after beginning the evaluation process on March 2. More than 13 lakh students had appeared in the state board exam conducted for intermediate level. The Bihar Board 12th results are now available on the board's official website and results portal.

A total of 3,15,382 students registered for the 12th board exams in Bihar this year. Total 10,19,795 students passed this year. 79.76 is the overall pass percentage this year. 93.02 per cent students have passed in Commerce stream, 76.53 per cent students have passed in Arts stream, and 81.20 per cent have passed in Science stream.

The facility for scrutiny of result will be activated from April 3, 2019 to April 12, 2019. The application process will be available on the board's official website.

Bihar Board 12th Result 2019: How to check?

Step one: Go to any of the following websites: www.biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in or www.bsebinteredu.in.

Step two: Click on the Bihar Board result link for intermediate 2019 exam.

Step three: Enter the required details. Cross check the information before you hit the submit button.

Step four: View your result and download your score card.

Bihar Board 12th Result 2019: How To Check On Mobile Phone?

The marks sheet and passing certificate will be made available through the school and information regarding this will be released soon.

Students who are not satisfied with their Bihar Board 12th marks can apply for revaluation while those who have not qualified can appear for the compartment exam.

Now that the Bihar Board 12th result has been released, the board will begin degree admission process through its OFSS portal.

