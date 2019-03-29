Bihar Inter Result 2019 On Saturday: 3 Important Things Candidates Should Know

Bihar 12th Class result will be released @ biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in on March 30

Bihar Inter result 2019: Here is a good news for candidates who are waiting for Bihar Board Inter result: The Bihar Board of Secondary Education or BSEB will released the Class 12 or Inter result on March 30. Sources confirmed to NDTV that the Board officials will release BSEB Class 12 results tomorrow at the Board headquarters. After the release of Bihar Class 12 result officially, the results will be made available for the students on the official website biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. The Board is expected to release the BSEB Inter result for all the streams - Science, Arts and Commerce - on Saturday.

According to reports, the Bihar Board has completed the evaluation process in a record time this year. This year, the BSEB Inter exam was held for more than 13 lakhs students from February 6 to February 6 and the evaluation process which started on March 2 was completed recently.

BSEB 12th result 2019: 3 important points all should know

Bihar Inter result 2019: Where to Check

Your Bihar Board inter result will be declared on the official website, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

Bihar Inter result 2019: When to check

According to reports, the BSEB 12th Class results will be released by 1.00 PM on Saturday.

Bihar Inter result 2019: How to Check

The BSEB Class 12 result can be checked following these steps:

Step 1: Go to Bihar Board official website: biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the result link.

Step 3: Click on your respective stream's result link.

Step 4: Enter required details.

Step 5: Click on submit and view your result.

Last year, the Bihar Board 12th Class results were released in June first week.

