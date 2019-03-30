Bihar Board Websites Crash; Try These Options To Check BSEB Inter Results

Bihar Board result 2019: Websites Biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, Bsebssresult.com/bseb crash

Bihar Board result 2019: Portals which host Bihar Board results have started crashing as the Bihar Board of Secondary Education (BSEB)'s Intermediate result announcement time is here. As most of the 13 lakh students who have registered for the state board 12th Class or Intermediate (also known as Inter) started logging into the official websites for the Bihar Board results, the portals started to crash. All the major Bihar Board websites, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, bsebssresult.com/bseb, bsebbihar.com and bsebinteredu.in, are not responding now.

To get a response from the Bihar Board in regard to official alternative options, NDTV tried to contact BSEB officials, which did not elicit any response.

According to a latest update, the Bihar Board 12th results releasing time has been postponed, and the now the results will be released at 2.30 pm.

Bihar Board result 2019: Options to check BSEB inter results

Bihar Board result: BSEB Inter or Bihar 12th result will be released today

Here are some options suggested to check Bihar Board Class 12 results as the official websites are not responding:

Option 1:

Wait for the official websites to be back

Option 2:

Check for your Bihar Board 12th results from the private portals affiliated with the BSEB.

Bihar Board result 2019: How to check BSEB Inter results

Candidates who are searching for the Bihar Board 12th results may follow these steps to check their results:

Step 1: Visit any of the Bihar Board official website given here;

biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

bsebssresult.com/bseb

Bsebbihar.com

Bsebinteredu.in

Step 2: Click on the result link.

Step 3: Click on your respective stream's result link.

Step 4: Enter required details.

Step 5: Click on submit and view your result.

