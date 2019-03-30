Bihar Board To Announce 12th Result At 2:30 PM

Bihar Board result for class 12th students today

Bihar Board Result 2019: In a few hours, 13 lakh students in Bihar will be delivered their fate in the board examination. Earlier there were reports that board will announce result at 1 pm but the time has now been shifted to 2:30 pm. The declaration of board result is always a mixture of happiness and anxiety among students. More so for Bihar Board, since the board has a reputation of running into hot waters over the board exam result. However, this year the board seems to have salvaged its reputation by preparing the result within 44 days of concluding the intermediate board exam.

The Bihar Board 12th result will be released by the board chairman Anand Kishor at BSEB office in Patna. After declaration at the office, the Bihar board result will be released on the result website and students across the state will be able to view their result status.

Like last year, this year too once the Bihar Board inter results are declared, the board will facilitate degree admissions through its online portal. The details will emerge after result declaration.

The Board, in last couple of years, has taken multiple measures to digitalize the evaluation and admission process. For the latest edition of the board result, the board had made available the facility of marks entry online. A source close to the board said that this year evaluators and tabulators had to upload marks for answer sheets checked in a day at the end of every day. This, they said, had played a major part in preparing the result in a record time of 44 days.

Apart form the digitalization process, the board in 2018 had introduced 50% objective questions and had also stated physical verification process of board toppers a couple of years ago. These measures were taken to ensure that the pass percentage improved and any malpractices could be detected before the result declaration.

