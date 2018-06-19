BSEB Begins Online Registration For Degree College Admission At 10 Universities In Bihar

Apart from the online portal (www.ofssbihar.in), and 'Sahaj Vasudha Kendra', students can also apply through District Registration cum Counselling Centre.
For those who will be applying through the 'Sahaj Vasudha Kendra', Form 1 is meant for students who have passed their intermediate exam from Bihar Board and form 2 is for students who have passed intermediate/10+2 from CBSE, ICSE, or any other state education board.
In case of students applying through District Registration cum Counselling Centre, form 3 is for students who have passed their intermediate exam from Bihar Board and form 4 is for students who have passed intermediate/10+2 from CBSE, ICSE, or any other state education board.
Bihar Board 10th Result 2018 Tomorrow
The online application begins today and will conclude on June 28, 2018. The application fee is Rs. 300.
Students who wish to apply under Fine Arts Quota, Sports Quota, Ward Quota, and Donor Quota, will have to apply offline in the concerned college.
CommentsIn case of any query, students can either call on the helpline number 0612-2230009 or drop a mail at ofsshelp@biharboardonline.com.
Click here for more Education News