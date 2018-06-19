BSEB Begins Online Registration For Degree College Admission At 10 Universities In Bihar

Bihar Degree admission online registration through OFSS portal begins. The process will end on June 28.

Education | Written by | Updated: June 19, 2018 13:53 IST
New Delhi:  Bihar School Education Board has notified the commencement of Degree  admission process. As notified earlier, this year, BSEB will be conducting a centralized application process for admission to degree colleges,both constituent and affiliated with the 10 recognized universities in the state. The application process will be facilitated through 'Online Facilitation System for Students' (OFSS). The government has also set up 2800 'Sahaj Vasudha Kendra' in the state to facilitate the application process. 

Apart from the online portal (www.ofssbihar.in), and 'Sahaj Vasudha Kendra', students can also apply through District Registration cum Counselling Centre. 

For those who will be applying through the 'Sahaj Vasudha Kendra', Form 1 is meant for students who have passed their intermediate exam from Bihar Board and form 2 is for students who have passed intermediate/10+2 from CBSE, ICSE, or any other state education board. 

In case of students applying through District Registration cum Counselling Centre, form 3 is for students who have passed their intermediate exam from Bihar Board and form 4 is for students who have passed intermediate/10+2 from CBSE, ICSE, or any other state education board. 

The online application begins today and will conclude on June 28, 2018. The application fee is Rs. 300.

Students who wish to apply under Fine Arts Quota, Sports Quota, Ward Quota, and Donor Quota, will have to apply offline in the concerned college. 

In case of any query, students can either call on the helpline number 0612-2230009 or drop a mail at ofsshelp@biharboardonline.com.  

