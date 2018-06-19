Bihar Board 10th Result 2018: BSEB 10th Result At Biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in Bihar Board 10th result 2018 will be announced tomorrow on the official website.

Share EMAIL PRINT Bihar Board will announce class 10 results tomorrow New Delhi: Bihar Board 10th result are expected to be released tomorrow. The result will be announced in a press conference and subsequently released on the official website of the board. The Bihar Board matric results, as with the intermediate results, will also be hosted by the third part results website 'India Results'. Bihar Board is among the last education boards to announce matric results this year.



Despite the board's attempts to announce the results earlier this year, the process got delayed owing to multiple factors. The board had, this year, introduced 50% objective questions. For the purpose of answering objective questions, the board also introduced OMR sheets.



Apart from the OMR sheets, the board had also facilitated digital coding of the answer sheets in order to avoid any malpractices at the time of evaluation of the answer sheets.



Not only was the evaluation process delayed but the decoding process of the answer sheets also took time which is why the results are being released in June despite the exam being conducted in February.



The board has also changed it's official website, and students will be able to check their Bihar Board 10th result through the new website (www.biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in).



The board is being careful this time around too with the matric results and state toppers list. After the declaration of the intermediate results last year, the board was surrounded in controversy about the merit and age of it's Arts topper Ganesh Kumar. Following this, the board began the process of physical verification of the state toppers and conducted viva and verification of BSEB matric toppers last year too.



