Bihar Board Result: List Of Websites To Check Your Inter Results

Bihar Board result: BSEB Inter results will be released today on the official websites like biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, bsebssresult.com/bseb, bsebbihar.com, and bsebinteredu.in.

Education | | Updated: March 30, 2019 13:05 IST
Bihar Board 12th Class results will be released today on bsebbihar.com, and bsebinteredu.in.


New Delhi: 

Bihar Board will declare the Intermediate result today on its official websites. The BSEB or Bihar of Board of Secondary Education will release the BSEB Inter results or BSEB 12th Class results of all streams today afternoon at 1.00 pm from the headquarters of the Board, according to a release from the Board. Looking at the trends from last two years, the pass percentage of the Bihar Intermediate students is expected to be improved this year also. As it happened with Bihar Board results last year, when large number of candidates try to access to the result website at the same time, the Bihar Board result website might not respond. Students are advised to have patience.

Live Update

Bihar Inter result 2019: List of websites

Bihar Board result: BSEB Inter results will be released today on the official websites 

Your Bihar Board inter result will be declared on the following official websites:

biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in
bsebssresult.com/bseb
Bsebbihar.com
Bsebinteredu.in

Apart from these, the Bihar Board results will be released on some private portals too.

Bihar Inter result 2019: When to check

The BSEB 12th Class results will be released by 1.00 PM on Saturday. 

Bihar Inter result 2019: How to Check 

The BSEB Class 12 result can be checked following these steps:

Follow these steps to check your results:

Step One : Go to any of the Bihar Board official website given above

Step Two : Click on the result link.

Step Three : Click on your respective stream's result link. 

Step Four : Enter required details. 

Step Five : Click on submit and view your result.

Last year, the Bihar Board 12th Class results were released in June first week.

Click here for more Education News
 



