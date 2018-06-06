Bihar Board 12th Result 2018: Know How To Check Inter Commerce Results The Bihar Board 12th results will be released on the official website, www.biharboard.ac.in.

According to reports, iQ test was conducted for toppers and board also verified the handwriting of the toppers in order to avoid controversies of the last two years.

Bihar Board 12th Result 2018: How to check Bihar Board 12th Commerce Result 2018?

Follow these steps to check your results:



Step 1 : Go to Bihar Board official website: www.biharboard.ac.in.



Step 2 : Click on the result link.



Step 3 : Click on Commerce stream result link.



Step 4 : Enter the required details.



Step 5 : Click on submit and view your result.



In 2017, Commerce stream was the only saving grace for BSEB. While the pass percentage for arts stream was 37% and for Science it was 30.11%, the pass percentage for Commerce stream was 73.76%.



