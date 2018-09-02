BSEB Compartment Result 2018: Bihar Board 10th Results Today; Live Updates

BSEB Compartmental Result 2018 @ Bsebssresult.com/bseb: Bihar Board 10th Results Live Updates

BSEB Compartment Result 2018: Bihar Board is expected to release the Class 10 or matric compartment results 2018 today. The Bihar Board of Secondary Education (BSEB) matric compartment results will be released on the official result website of the board, bsebssresult.com/bseb. Bihar Board had declared the 10th general results for the annual examinations held in March this year on June 26. Last week, BSEB released the Class 12 compartment results for more than 1.5 lakh students, in which 38.78% students passed. Bihar Board 10th results can also be expected on other board websites like biharboard.online and biharboardonline.gov.in.

68.89 percent students had qualified for higher studies when the BSEB Class 10 general results were released in June, a rise of 18.77 percent from the previous year.

More than 17 lakh students appeared in the annual exams, which held between February 21 and 28. Out of which 12, 11,617 students cleared the exam.

02 September 2018, 1:40 pm: Here is how to check your BSEB 10th compartment result:

Step 1 : Visit the official website of Bihar Board, bsebssresult.com/bseb

Step 2 : Click on the BSEB 10th compartmental result

Step 3 : Enter your roll code and roll number, then the captcha given on next page

Step 4 : Click on submit and check your results shown on the next page

02 September 2018, 1:10 pm: The Bihar Board will be releasing the results for more than 2.17 lakh candidates today.

02 September 2018, 1:00 pm: According to reports, the results are expected to be released today at 3.30 pm.

