Bihar Board 10th Compartmental Result 2018 Today @ Bsebssresult.com/bseb, Biharboard.ac.in

BSEB Compartment Result 2018: Bihar Board of Secondary Education or BSEB is expected to announce the Bihar Board Class 10 or matric compartment result 2018 today, according to reports. The matric compartment results will be released on the official websites of the board, bsebssresult.com/bseb and biharboard.ac.in. Bihar Board 10th general results for the annual examinations held in March this year were declared on June 26. 68.89 percent students have passed the exam, a rise of 18.77 percent from the previous year. Last week, BSEB released the Class 12 compartment results for more than 1.5 lakh students, in which 38.78% students passed.

More than 17 lakh students appeared in the annual exams, which held between February 21 and 28. Out of which 12, 11,617 students cleared the exam.

Hindustan Times reported that BSEB chairman Anand Kishor will be releasing the results of 2,17,575 candidates at 3:30 pm today.

BSEB 10th compartment result: How to check your results

Follow these steps to check your Bihar Board matric compartment result 2018:

Step 1 : Visit the official website of Bihar Board, bsebssresult.com/bseb

Step 2 : Click on the BSEB 10th compartmental result

Step 3 : Enter your roll number

Step 4 : Click on submit and check your results shown on the next page

Apart from the bsebssresult.com/bseb website, the candidates who have appeared for the BSEB Class 10 supplementary or compartment examinations can access their results on biharboard.online and biharboardonline.gov.in.

Last week, the Patna High Court ordered the Bihar Board to give "one mark" for an unchecked answer in Hindi paper of a girl, who had secured the second rank in the state in matriculation examination last year.

A bench of Justice Chakradhari Sharan Singh also slapped a cost of Rs. 5 lakh on the Board, "which, instead of fairly accepting the claim of petitioner had chosen to invite a verdict from the court".

