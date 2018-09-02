Bihar Board Compartment Result 2018 Released, Check Your Results From These Links

Bihar Board 10th Compartment result 2018 can be accessed from biharboard.online

Bihar Board Compartment Result: Bihar Board 10th Compartment result 2018 has been released on the official results website of the BSEB. Bihar Board of Secondary Education (BSEB) has published the Bihar Board Class 10 or matric Compartment result 2018 today on biharboard.online, biharboard.ac.in and biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. According to reports, 26.53 per cent candidates have qualified for higher education after the Bihar Board Class 10 Compartment results. BSEB had on last week announced the Class 12 or intermediate Compartment results for more than 1.5 lakh students, in which 38.78% students passed.

BSEB Compartment Result 2018: Bihar Board 10th Results Today; Live Updates

The BSEB class 10 Compartment results have been released for 2,17,575 candidates at 3:30 pm today.

BSEB 10th compartment result 2018: How to check

Bihar Board Compartmental Result 2018: Check 10th Results @ Biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, Bsebssresult.com/bseb, Biharboard.ac.in

The candidates who are waiting for Bihar Board Class 10 Compartment results may follow these steps to check their results:

Step One: Go to the official result website of Bihar Board, biharboard.online

Step Two: On home page, click on the BSEB 10th compartmental result

Step Three: Enter your roll number and other details

Step Four: Click on submit and check your results shown on the next page

Advertisement

Bihar Board 10th general results for the annual examinations held in March this year were declared on June 26. 68.89 percent students have passed the exam, a rise of 18.77 percent from the previous year.

More than 17 lakh students appeared in the annual exams, which held between February 21 and 28. Out of which 12, 11,617 students cleared the exam.

Last week, the Patna High Court ordered the Bihar Board to give "one mark" for an unchecked answer in Hindi paper of a girl, who had secured the second rank in the state in matriculation examination last year.

A bench of Justice Chakradhari Sharan Singh also slapped a cost of Rs. 5 lakh on the Board, "which, instead of fairly accepting the claim of petitioner had chosen to invite a verdict from the court".

Click here for more Education News

