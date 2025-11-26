Bihar DElEd Entrance Result 2025 OUT: 79.08% Candidates Pass, Download Directly Here

Bihar DElEd Entrance Result 2025 OUT: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) on Wednesday declared the results of the DElEd Joint Entrance Examination 2025. BSEB Chairperson Anand Kishor formally announced the results. A total of 3,23,313 candidates appeared for the examination, of which 2,55,468 have qualified. The overall pass percentage stands at 79.08%.

Announcing the admission schedule, Kishor said that applications for enrolment in 306 DElEd training institutes will be accepted through the Bihar Board from November 29 to December 5. Candidates will be able to select their preferred colleges during this period, and admissions will be allotted based on their choices and merit. Altogether, 30,750 seats are available across the state for the 2025-27 session.

Details of the admission process through OFSS for successful candidates have also been released.

Bihar DElEd Entrance Result 2025 Live: Here's How To Check

Visit the official BSEB website, deledbihar.com or dledsecondary.biharboardonline.com.

On the homepage, click on the link titled "Result For Bihar DElEd Joint Entrance Test, 2025

A new page will open. Enter your Roll Number (or Login ID) and Date of Birth (or Password)

After entering the details, click on the "Submit" button

Your Bihar DElEd Entrance Exam 2025 result will appear on the screen.

Download and save the result for future use.

STET and Sakshamta exam results in December

Kishor confirmed that the results of the STET exam, held on November 16, will be announced in the second week of December. The fourth-phase Sakshamta Examination results will also be released during the same period.

When Was DElEd Entrance Exam Conducted?

The Bihar DElEd Joint Entrance Examination 2025 was conducted in two phases between August 26 and September 27, 2025.

Phase 1: August 26 to September 13

Phase 2: September 14 to September 27

The exam was held in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode to shortlist candidates for admission to teacher training institutes for the 2025-27 session. The admit cards were issued on August 20, and the answer key was published on October 11, 2025.