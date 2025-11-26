Bihar DElEd Entrance Result 2025 Live: Scorecard Releasing Shortly, Download Directly Here

Bihar DElEd Entrance Result 2025 Live: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is set to declare the results of the DElEd Joint Entrance Examination 2025 today. The results will be announced by BSEB Chairman Anand Kishor at 1 PM at the Board's main office in Patna. Following the announcement, candidates will be able to check their scores on the official website, result.deledbihar.com.

Apart from releasing the results, the Board will also provide details on the admission process for various DElEd training institutes through the Online Facilitation System for Students (OFSS). Selected candidates will receive information about the next steps, including choice filling, document verification procedures, and the schedule for the allotment of training institutes. The Board may also publish comprehensive guidelines, the admission calendar, and cut-off data.

Bihar DElEd Entrance Result 2025 Live: Here's How To Download Scorecard

Once the Bihar DElEd Result 2025 is released, candidates can follow the steps given below to access their Bihar DElEd Scorecards.

Visit the official BSEB website, deledbihar.com or dledsecondary.biharboardonline.com.

On the homepage, click on the link titled "Result For Bihar DElEd Joint Entrance Test, 2025

A new page will open. Enter your Roll Number (or Login ID) and Date of Birth (or Password)

After entering the details, click on the "Submit" button

Your Bihar DElEd Entrance Exam 2025 result will appear on the screen.

Download and save the result for future use.

The DElEd Joint Entrance Examination, conducted annually, assesses candidates' eligibility for admission to Diploma in Elementary Education programmes offered across government and private teacher training institutions in the state.

The exam serves as a key gateway for aspirants aiming to become teachers in government schools, as the DElEd equips them with essential professional training before entering the elementary education workforce.

The OFSS portal will enable applicants to choose their preferred institutes, submit their options, monitor seat allotments, and complete admission-related procedures online. This system eliminates the need for candidates to visit multiple centres and simplifies the entire process.

Candidates who took the examination can chec their results and download scorecards by visiting the BSEB's official website once the link becomes active. They should keep their admit card and registration details ready for quick access. The Board is also expected to release further instructions.