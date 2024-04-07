BSEB Bihar Board 10th, 12th Compartment Exam 2024 Datesheets Released, Check Schedule

Bihar Board Class 12 or Intermediate examinations are set to begin on April 29 and conclude on May 11.

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released the schedules for the Class 10 (Matric) and Class 12th (Intermediate) Special and Compartmental examinations for the year 2024. Students intending to participate in these exams can access the schedules on the board's official website as well as on its official social media platforms.

According to the schedules, the Bihar Board Matric compartment examination 2024 is slated to commence on May 4 and conclude on May 11. Similarly, the Class 12 or Intermediate examinations are set to begin on April 29 and conclude on May 11. Both exams will be conducted in two shifts on all exam days: the first shift commencing at 9.30am and the second at 2pm.

The results of the Bihar Board Matric exam were announced on March 31. This year, a total of 16,64,252 students (comprising 8,58,785 girls and 8,05,467 boys) appeared for the Matric examination, out of which 13,79,842 successfully cleared it, resulting in a pass percentage of 82.91 per cent.

On the other hand, the Intermediate results were declared on March 23. Out of the total 1,291,684 students who took the exam, 1,126,439 passed, leading to an overall pass percentage of 87.21 per cent.

The compartment examination offers another opportunity for Bihar Board 10th and 12th students to pass their respective classes if they fail in two or more subjects.

The Special examination caters to those students who could not participate in the annual examination due to delays in form submission.