Bihar Board Begins Registration Process For Class 12 Compartment Exam 2024

BSEB Class 12 Results 2024 :Overall pass percentage is 87.21 per cent.

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) initiated the registration process for Class 12 compartment exams for 2024 on Thursday.

Concurrently, the board commenced the scrutiny process for BSEB Class 12 exams. Students who are not satisfied with their results can opt for re-evaluation and compartment exams through the official website of BSEB. Students are required to pay a fee of Rs 70 for each subject. The deadline for application submission is April 4. The results of scrutiny are likely to be declared in May. The board announced the results on March 23.

In 2024, a total of 1,291,684 students appeared for the examinations, of which 1,126,439 students passed. According to official data, the overall pass percentage across science, arts, and commerce streams is 87.21 per cent.





Steps to apply for the Bihar Board Class 12 scrutiny process:

Go to the official website of the Bihar board at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

Select the Bihar Board 12th scrutiny registration link on the homepage.

Input the required credentials, make the fee payment, and submit.

The Bihar Board conducts compartmental-cum-special exams annually to provide students with an opportunity to enhance their grades. The schedule for Class 12 compartment exams for 2024 has not yet been announced.