BSEB 2024 Results: Students Not Satisfied With Results Can Request For Scrutiny Till April 4

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has announced the results of the Class 12 or Intermediate exams. Students who appeared in the exam can check their scores on the official website, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. They will be required to enter their roll number to access the results.

Students who are not satisfied with their Bihar Class 12 result can request for scrutiny, verification, or re-counting of marks from March 28, 2024. The scrutiny application link and compartment exam application link will remain open till April 4.

The Class 12 exams were conducted between February 1-12. Mrityunjay Kumar from Siwan topped the Science stream with 96.20%, Tushar Kumar from Patna topped Arts stream with 96.40% and Priya Kumari from Sheikhpura has bagged the first rank in Commerce stream with 95.60%.

Girls have once again outperformed boys in the Inter final examination. The pass percentage of girl students is 88.11%, while that of boys is 85.69%. The overall pass percentage of the students is 87.21%.

This year, the Intermediate examination saw the participation of 13,04,352 students. Among them, 6,26,431 were female students and 6,77,921 were male students. The exams took place in 1,523 examination centers across the state.