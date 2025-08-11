ICMAI CMA June 2025 Intermediate, Final Results Declared, Official Link Here

ICMAI CMA Inter And Final June 2025 Results Out: The Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICMAI) has declared the CMA June 2025 Intermediate and Final results. Candidates who appeared for the exams held between June 11 and June 18 can check their scores on the official ICMAI website. This release follows last month's announcement of the CMA Foundation June 2025 results. The CMA qualification is highly regarded in finance and management, and today's results determine the next step in many students' professional journeys.

Where can you check the ICMAI CMA June 2025 results?

Candidates can access their CMA June 2025 results on the official ICMAI portal: icmai.in. This applies to both Intermediate and Final exam candidates. The results will be available in an online downloadable format for easy access.

How to download your CMA June 2025 Intermediate or Final result?

Step 1. Visit the official website

Step 2. On the homepage, find and click on the result link for June 2025 Intermediate or Final exams.

Step 3. Enter your login credentials and submit.

Step 4. View your result displayed on the screen.

Step 5. Download and print a copy for future reference.

ICMAI CMA June 2025 results: Highlights

In the Intermediate Examination, a total of 26,974 candidates appeared for Group-I only, out of which 2,864 passed, recording a pass percentage of 10.62%. For Group-II only, 15,333 candidates appeared and 4,664 passed, resulting in a pass percentage of 30.42%. Among those who appeared for both groups, 9,998 candidates took the exam, with 864 passing in one of the groups (8.64%) and 1,375 passing both groups (13.75%). Following these results, 5,491 candidates successfully completed the Intermediate Course of the Institute.

In the Final Examination, 10,503 candidates appeared for Group-III only, out of which 1,701 passed, yielding a pass percentage of 16.20%. For Group-IV only, 4,458 candidates appeared and 1,108 passed, giving a pass percentage of 24.85%. Among the 3,493 candidates who appeared for both groups, 478 passed in one group (13.68%) while 651 cleared both groups (18.64%). Based on these results, 2,167 candidates completed the Final Course of the Institute.

However, the CMA Foundation June 2025 results were announced on July 8, 2025. The top rank holders were: Riya Poddar (Rank 1), Akshat Agarwal (Rank 2), Mohit Das (Rank 3), Bhavya Agarwal (Rank 4), Penugonda Sai Raghavendra Reddy (Rank 5), and Mattupalli Gayathri Sravya (Rank 6).