ICMAI CMA Foundation June 2025 Result Out; Meet Top 10 Rank Holders Here

ICMAI CMA Foundation June 2025 Result: The Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICMAI) has released the result for the Cost and Management Accountant (CMA) Foundation June 2025 examination. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their results by visiting the institute's official website, icmai.in. To access the result, candidates will need to use their identification number.

In addition to the results, the institute has also released the list of toppers. In the CMA Foundation June 2025 exam, Riya Poddar from Howrah secured the top rank.

ICMAI CMA Foundation June 2025: Top 10 Rank Holders

Rank 1: Riya Poddar (Howrah)

Rank 2: Akshat Agarwal (Surat)

Rank 3: Mohit Das (Visakhapatnam), Bhavya Agarwal (Beawar)

Rank 4: Penugonda Sai Raghavendra Reddy (Guntur)

Rank 5: Mattupalli Gayathri Sravya (Guntur)

Rank 6: Maithrika Choppara (Guntur), Bandi Reddi Maheswar (Guntur)

Rank 7: Sai Viswanath Bommakanti (Hyderabad), Vijaya Sri K (Tirunelveli), Achini Harrsshitha (Hyderabad)

Rank 8: Toleti Manogna (Guntur), P Kaushik Raj (Guntur), Addepalli Vijitha (Guntur)

Rank 9: Ranjana S (Salem), Namburi Bharadwaj Varma (Visakhapatnam), Kondrapu Purna Chandu (Visakhapatnam), Wajahath Ahmed (Hyderabad)

Rank 10: Kusumanchi Satwika (Vijayawada), Bobba Sruthi (Vijayawada), Samudrala Satvica (Guntur), Potnuru Nitya Santhoshini (Hyderabad), Talasi Goutam Kumar (Guntur)

