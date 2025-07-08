ICMAI CMA Foundation June Result 2025 Declared, Check Details

ICMAI CMA Foundation June Result 2025: The Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICMAI) has officially declared the CMA Foundation June 2025 exam results. Candidates who appeared for the examination can now check their results by visiting the official website - icmai.in. To access the result, candidates need to enter their identification number.

Steps To Download ICMAI CMA Foundation Result 2025

Step 1. Visit the official website: icmai.in

Step 2. On the homepage, click on the "CMA Foundation June 2025 Scorecard" link

Step 3. Enter your identification number as login credentials

Step 4. The scorecard will appear on the screen

Step 5. Download and save the PDF copy of the scorecard

Step 6. Take a printout for future reference

CMA Foundation 2025 Answer Sheet Access and Verification

Qualified candidates can apply for copies of their CMA Foundation 2025 answer sheets. These will be made available within 21 days of the result declaration.

Candidates also have the option to request verification of their answer books, which must be done within 30 days of the result announcement. It is advisable to apply within the specified window to avoid missing the deadline.

CMA Foundation June 2025: Top Rank Holders (Merit List)

1. Riya Poddar

2. Akshat Agarwal

3. Mohit Das

3. Bhavya Agarwal

4. Penugonda Sai Raghavendra Reddy

5. Mattupalli Gayathri Sravya

Exam Format and Structure

The CMA Foundation June 2025 exam was conducted in offline OMR mode using the multiple-choice question (MCQ) format. Each session consisted of 100 MCQs, with each paper carrying 100 marks. The total exam was evaluated out of 200 marks.

The examination took place at designated centers across the country and covered key subjects relevant to the CMA Foundation syllabus.