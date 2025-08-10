ICMAI CMA June 2025 Intermediate, Final Result To Be Released Tomorrow, Here's How To Check

ICMAI CMA June 2025 Result Date: The Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICMAI) is scheduled to release the Intermediate and Final Certified Management Accountant (CMA) June 2025 result tomorrow, August 11. Once released, candidates will be able to check and download the result on the official website of the institute, icmai.in.

ICMAI CMA June 2025 Result: How To Download CMA Result?

Visit the official website of the Institute, icmai.in.

Click on the ICMAI CMA June 2025 Result Link.

A new page will open.

Enter your login credentials.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Download and save the result for future reference.

ICMAI CMA June 2025 Result: Last Year Pass Percentages

Last year, for the Intermediate results, the pass percentage for Group-I only and Group-II only was recorded at 16.10 per cent and 28.69 per cent. The percentage of those who passed in either one of the groups stood at 9.89 per cent. 17.77 per cent of the students pass both the groups.

For the 2024 Final results, the Group-III only pass percentage was recorded at 14.72 per cent. Group- IV only pass percentage - 50.95 per cent. Those who passed in either of the groups recorded a pass percentage of 30.76 per cent. 22.46 per cent of the students passed both the groups.

The CMA course certifies advanced knowledge, expertise in financial accounting, enterprise finance, and strategic planning.