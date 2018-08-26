Bihar Board Compartmental Result 2018: BSEB 12th Result Soon At Biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, Biharboard.ac.in

Bihar Board Intermediate Compartment result 2018 is expected on biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

BSEB Compartment Result 2018: Bihar Board is expected to release Bihar Board Class 12 or intermediate compartment result 2018 today, according to reports. The results will be released on the official websites of the board, biharboard.ac.in and biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. Bihar Board 12th general results for the exams held in March this year were released in June first week. Out of the total 12,07,978 students appeared 6,31,241 students passed the BSEB 12th exam with a 52.95% overall pass percentage. NEET topper Kalpana Kumari topped the Science stream in the Bihar Board Intermediate then.

This year, according to Hindustan Times, more than 1.5 lakh students appeared in the BSEB Class 12 compartmental exam conducted between July 13 and 20.

The board uploaded the Bihar Board Intermediate compartmental answer keys on the official website of on August 5. Students were allowed to submit their objections through the official website till August 8.

BSEB 12th compartment result: How to check

Follow these steps to check your Bihar Board Intermediate Compartment result 2018:

Step One : Go to the official website of Bihar Board, www.biharboard.ac.in

Step Two : You will be directed to this website: biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

Step Three : Click on the BSEB 12th compartmental result

Step Four : Enter your roll number

Step Five : Click on submit and check your results shown on the next page

The result for Bihar Board Intermediate Compartment exam is expected to be released on the board's new website, which is biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. As happened in the general results, the results can also be expected on http://bsebssresult.com/bseb/.

