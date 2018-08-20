Bihar Board Result 2018: Intermediate Compartment Result Expected Soon @ Biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

Bihar Board Result 2018: Intermediate Compartment Result Expected Soon

Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is expected to announce the result for Bihar Board Intermediate Compartment exam soon. The Board had conducted the compartment exams in July. Following the exams, the board had released the answer key for the objective questions on August 5, 2018 and had invited objections from students till August 8.

The result for Bihar Board Intermediate Compartment exam will be released on the board's new website.

This year onwards, Bihar Board made drastic changes in the exam pattern for the board exams which included 50% objective questions in the question paper. To answer objective questions, students were also provided with OMR sheets.

The board exams this year were conducted in February and the board expected to release the results by April. However, the checking and evaluation process was delayed owing to multiple factors including wrong entries by some students in the OMR sheet.

The Bihar Board class 12 result was declared in June 2018. This year, the overall performance of the students was better than last year. The pass percentage this year was an improvement on last years numbers at 52.95 per cent. The pass percentage for Science stream was 44.71% and for Commerce stream was 91.32%. 61.32% students had passed in Arts stream.

There is no word on Bihar Board class 10 Compartment Result yet.

