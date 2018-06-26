Bihar Board 10th Result: BSEB To Release Matric Result Today; Check Live Update

Bihar Board matric result 2018 will be released on the official website as well as third party websites. Students awaiting the result can track live updates here.
Bihar Board 10th Result 2018 Today: Live Updates
Bihar Board 10th result today, check live updates
June 26, 2018, 10:30 am: Bihar Board had delayed result declaration after it was found that close to 43,000 answer copies were missing from the strong room at SS College, Gopalganj, The answer sheets were later found with a scrap dealer who told authorities that he bought the bunch at Rs. 8500.
June 26, 2018, 10:00 am: Bihar Board result was earlier going to be released on June 20 but was delayed after reports of more than 42,000 missing answer sheets surfaced.
June 26, 2018, 9:30 am: The result will be announced in a press conference at 4:30 pm today.
June 26, 2018, 9: 00 am: The result was earlier scheduled to be declared at 11:30 am today but reports suggest that the time has been postponed.
CommentsJune 26, 2018, 8:30 am:Bihar Board 10th result, which was earlier scheduled for June 20, 2018, will be released today. The Board has completed all formalities and will declare the result in a press conference.
Click here for more Education News