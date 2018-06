Bihar Board 10th Result: BSEB To Release Matric Result Today; Check Live Update

Bihar Board 10th result today at biharboard.ac.in

Bihar Board 10th Result 2018 Today: Live Updates

Bihar Board 10th result will be announced today. The result will be declared in a press conference and then be released on the official website. With the result declaration, the race for board exams result will finally be over. Bihar Board is among the last boards to announce the matric results. The board will be releasing the result for class 10th exam after an approximately 4 months of the last examination.Bihar Board matric result 2018 will be released on the official website as well as third party websites. Students awaiting the result can track live updates here.Bihar Board 10th result today, check live updatesBihar Board had delayed result declaration after it was found that close to 43,000 answer copies were missing from the strong room at SS College, Gopalganj, The answer sheets were later found with a scrap dealer who told authorities that he bought the bunch at Rs. 8500. Bihar Board result was earlier going to be released on June 20 but was delayed after reports of more than 42,000 missing answer sheets surfaced.The result will be announced in a press conference at 4:30 pm today.The result was earlier scheduled to be declared at 11:30 am today but reports suggest that the time has been postponed. Bihar Board 10th result, which was earlier scheduled for June 20, 2018, will be released today. The Board has completed all formalities and will declare the result in a press conference.Click here for more Education News