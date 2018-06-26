Bihar Board 10th Result: BSEB To Release Matric Result Today; Check Live Update

Bihar Board 10th result to be announced today at a press conference. Check latest update here.

Education | | Updated: June 26, 2018 10:34 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Bihar Board 10th Result: BSEB To Release Matric Result Today; Check Live Update

Bihar Board 10th result today at biharboard.ac.in

New Delhi:  Bihar Board 10th result will be announced today. The result will be declared in a press conference and then be released on the official website. With the result declaration, the race for board exams result will finally be over. Bihar Board is among the last boards to announce the matric results. The board will be releasing the result for class 10th exam after an approximately 4 months of the last examination. 

Bihar Board matric result 2018 will be released on the official website as well as third party websites. Students awaiting the result can track live updates here.

Bihar Board 10th Result 2018 Today: Live Updates

 
result 2018, bihar board 10th result, bihar matric result, bihar board matric result, बिहार बोर्ड मैट्रिक रिजल्ट, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, biharboard.ac.in
Bihar Board 10th result today, check live updates

June 26, 2018, 10:30 am: Bihar Board had delayed result declaration after it was found that close to 43,000 answer copies were missing from the strong room at SS College, Gopalganj, The answer sheets were later found with a scrap dealer who told authorities that he bought the bunch at Rs. 8500. 

June 26, 2018, 10:00 am: Bihar Board result was earlier going to be released on June 20 but was delayed after reports of more than 42,000 missing answer sheets surfaced. 

June 26, 2018, 9:30 am: The result will be announced in a press conference at 4:30 pm today. 

June 26, 2018, 9: 00 am: The result was earlier scheduled to be declared at 11:30 am today but reports suggest that the time has been postponed. 

Comments
June 26, 2018, 8:30 am:Bihar Board 10th result, which was earlier scheduled for June 20, 2018, will be released today. The Board has completed all formalities and will declare the result in a press conference. 

Click here for more Education News

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Bihar BoardBSEBBihar Board Result

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Fifa World CupWorld Cup ScheduleWorld Cup 2018 StandingsBengaliTamilDiabetesHIVCancerMarketSensexTrain StatusPNR StatusPaytmAmazonTata CliqCleartripBest phones

................................ Advertisement ................................